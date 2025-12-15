Menzies Aviation Appoints Jonathan Hankin as Head of ESG

Menzies Aviation has appointed Jonathan Hankin as Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), reinforcing its focus on sustainability, safety, and responsible business practices across its global operations.

Hankin brings more than 20 years of aviation experience to the role, including 12 years with the Royal Air Force. A qualified mechanical engineer with training in safety and environmental management, he joined Menzies Aviation in 2017 and has since held several senior operational and sustainability-focused roles.

Most recently, Hankin served as Vice President GSE Safety and Sustainability, where he played a central role in advancing the company’s transition to electric and low-emission ground support equipment. His work has supported the development of safer, cleaner, and more efficient operating practices across Menzies’ international network.

In his new role, Hankin will lead the continued evolution of Menzies Aviation’s All In strategy, including initiatives related to diversity, equity and inclusion, carbon reduction efforts aligned with the company’s net-zero-by-2045 commitment, and responsible sourcing and ethical supply chain management.

The appointment follows the departure of Katy Reid, Head of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, who leaves the business after 18 years to pursue a new opportunity.

John Geddes, Chief Governance and Sustainability Officer and Company Secretary at Menzies Aviation, said Hankin has demonstrated strong leadership in improving operational safety, efficiency, and sustainability, particularly through the modernization and decarbonization of the company’s GSE fleet. He also acknowledged Reid’s contribution in establishing the All In framework, which he said provides a strong foundation for the next phase of the company’s ESG strategy.