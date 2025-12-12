AMI Opens New Import Off-Airport De-Group Facility in Johannesburg

Air Menzies International (AMI), a global wholesale freight forwarder and part of Menzies Aviation, has opened a new import off-airport de-group facility in Johannesburg, aimed at improving efficiency and reducing costs for importers across Africa.

Located within AMI’s 47,500-square-foot facility near O.R. Tambo International Airport (JNB), the new operation provides a faster and more streamlined cargo collection process. Customers benefit from quick turnaround times, no queuing, extended free storage, low handover fees, and reduced handling, supporting smoother and more predictable import workflows.

The facility is designed for convenient access, with cargo released against a Goods Received Note (GRN) issued by AMI and an Identity Verification Systems (IVS) identification card. All goods are held securely under customs supervision, ensuring compliance while minimizing the risk of loss or tampering. While in transit, customers can inspect, repackage, test, or sample goods prior to final importation, providing additional flexibility and control.

AMI offers a free holding period on the day of arrival plus two additional days, including weekends and public holidays. This allows importers to better align inventory release with sales and distribution schedules, manage seasonal demand, and reduce early capital exposure.

Carlos Font, CEO of Air Menzies International, said the new facility reflects AMI’s continued investment in practical solutions that support customers’ end-to-end supply chain needs. He noted that South Africa remains a core market for AMI and a key trade lane, with the Johannesburg operation enabling faster transit, improved visibility, and more cost-efficient handling.

Tracey Less, Import Manager for AMI South Africa, said the facility represents a significant step in streamlining trade logistics for the region. She added that customers can now de-consolidate large consignments, hold cargo until optimal shipping windows, and manage last-mile distribution more effectively, supporting a more agile logistics network.

AMI operates as a 100 percent neutral freight forwarder, with 24 global locations and a network of more than 250 partners worldwide, providing airfreight and logistics solutions across key international markets.