Grupo EULEN Secures Cabin Cleaning Contract with American Airlines at Fort Lauderdale

Grupo EULEN has expanded its aviation services portfolio in the United States with a new cabin cleaning contract for American Airlines at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport. The agreement reinforces the company’s focus on consistent service quality, operational safety, and support for airline efficiency at a high-volume Florida gateway.

The operation at FLL is structured around strong management oversight, ongoing employee training, and adherence to established safety and compliance procedures. Grupo EULEN aims to set a reliable benchmark for cabin cleaning performance through standardized processes and routine quality checks.

“Providing American Airlines with reliable, efficient, and high-quality cabin cleaning solutions is a responsibility we take seriously,” said Marixa Franco, Chief Operating Officer for EULEN Aviation. “Our team is dedicated to delivering service that enhances operational performance and elevates the passenger experience on every flight.”

Under the contract, Grupo EULEN will deliver a full suite of cabin cleaning services for American Airlines aircraft at Fort Lauderdale. The scope includes complete interior cleaning in line with the airline’s specifications and manuals, as well as all required labor, management, equipment, supplies, and recurrent training. The agreement also allows for additional cleaning services at pre-approved rates to support operational flexibility.

By deploying experienced personnel and standardized cleaning practices, Grupo EULEN supports American Airlines in maintaining a safe, sanitary, and passenger-ready cabin environment throughout daily operations.