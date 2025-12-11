Dafret Partners with CargoAi to Integrate Quote & Book into NaviRate

Dafret has selected CargoCONNECT by CargoAi to support instant Quote and Book functionality within its NaviRate system, a multimodal digital tool designed to generate door-to-door freight quotes from contracted rates, spot offers, and real-time digital tariffs.

The integration gives NaviRate users direct access to live airline pricing and booking through CargoAi’s Quote and Book API, enabling freight forwarders to streamline procurement and accelerate air cargo operations from within their existing workflow.

By incorporating CargoCONNECT, Dafret provides real-time access to more than 105 airlines, over 680 schedules, and millions of dynamic rates. Users can complete airfreight bookings instantly, reducing manual quote requests and improving decision-making across global supply chains.

Both companies describe the partnership as part of a shared goal to reduce friction in air cargo processes and strengthen digital tools for logistics professionals.

“We are proud to support Dafret’s mission by providing our Quote and Book API within NaviRate. Together, we make airfreight procurement faster, more visible, and more efficient, all in one place,” said Matt Petot, CEO of CargoAi.

“At Dafret, we focus on giving freight forwarders the ability to work faster and more accurately. By embedding CargoAi’s Quote and Book API in NaviRate, we enable users to access real-time airfreight rates directly within their workflow. This integration helps teams win time, increase accuracy, and elevate the level of service they deliver to their customers,” said Mickaël, CEO of Dafret.