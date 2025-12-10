IAG Cargo Supports Growth of Spain’s Aquaculture Market as Exports Rise

IAG Cargo is supporting the expansion of Spain’s aquaculture industry through its collaboration with Cooke España, one of the country’s leading seafood exporters, as global demand for Mediterranean fish continues to grow.

Using IAG Cargo’s temperature-controlled Constant Fresh service, Cooke España ships sea bass, sea bream and meagre to international markets in under 48 hours. Air cargo plays a central role in the company’s growth strategy, providing the speed and reliability required to reach restaurants, retailers and distributors worldwide.

Spain is Europe’s largest aquaculture producer, generating more than 240,000 tonnes of farmed fish and shellfish in 2023, representing nearly a quarter of all EU output. In 2024, the country’s seafood exports reached an estimated €5.5 billion, underscoring its global position in the sector. Alongside established markets in North America and Asia, trade with Latin America is accelerating, supported by rising cargo volumes. IAG Cargo reported a 38.5 percent year-on-year increase in shipments from Spain to Latin America in 2024.

To meet growing customer demand, IAG Cargo recently invested €1.5 million in expanding its perishable-goods facilities in Madrid, increasing capacity by 45 percent. The hub now includes 1,340 square meters dedicated to temperature-controlled perishables. In the first half of 2025, the expanded facility handled 10 percent more perishable tonnage compared with the same period in 2024.

Idoia Martinez, Regional Commercial Manager for Spain and Portugal at IAG Cargo, said the company continues to enhance its cold-chain capabilities to support producers. “Fish and seafood are among the most temperature-sensitive products we handle. We have prioritized investment in dedicated infrastructure and services that ensure consistent quality in shipments to markets worldwide. The success story of Cooke España shows how logistics can open global opportunities for regional producers, supporting jobs, strengthening communities and creating new trade routes for Spain’s world-class products.”

Cooke España, based in Aguilas, Murcia, is part of Cooke Inc., one of the world’s largest producers of aquatic protein. The company employs more than 650 people and is experiencing significant export growth. Its freshly harvested fish is transported from Aguilas to Madrid for loading onto flights bound for international destinations, either directly from Madrid or via London Heathrow.

Manolo Nicolas, Export and Business Development Manager at Cooke España, said IAG Cargo’s network and reliability are essential to the company’s expansion. “IAG Cargo is integral to our growth. Its reach, speed and flexibility allow us to offer fresh, high-quality fish to our customers. The IAG Cargo team in Madrid acts as an extension of our own, ensuring seamless exports, compliant documentation and reliable delivery. Each shipment helps us sustain employment and investment in our local community. With IAG Cargo as a trusted partner, we can take advantage of new opportunities and plan confidently for the future.”

IAG Cargo’s Constant Fresh service supports exporters of seafood, fruits, vegetables and flowers across Europe, Latin America, Africa and other regions. Designed for temperature-sensitive cargo, the service enables fast and reliable cold-chain transport, helping producers access new markets and supporting economic growth.