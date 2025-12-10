Menzies Aviation First International Ground Handler to Secure Operator Certificate in Argentina

Menzies Aviation has become the first international ground handling company to obtain an operator certificate from Argentina’s National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC), marking an initial step toward entering a large and strategically important market for many of its airline partners.

The certification confirms that Menzies has met all regulatory and technical requirements under Argentine aviation law. It authorises the company to provide ground handling services at both Ezeiza International Airport (EZE) and Aeroparque Jorge Newbery (AEP) in Buenos Aires. EZE is Argentina’s largest international gateway, while AEP is the nation’s busiest domestic hub, together forming the core of the country’s commercial aviation network.

Menzies’ planned expansion into Argentina aligns with demand from its airline customers and the availability of infrastructure that supports a strong international operator. The company has an established record of long-term investment across Latin America, and the Argentine market represents a natural progression of that regional strategy.

Argentina’s decision in 2024 to deregulate ground handling services is part of a wider effort to modernise and open its aviation sector. As the market transitions to international competition, Menzies aims to introduce global operating standards, new investment, and experienced operational support to help advance the country’s aviation services.

Ahead of operational launch, Menzies is preparing plans to build a substantial local workforce, supported by modern equipment and global best practices to deliver safe, efficient and high-quality services across key airports.

The certification adds to Menzies’ growing presence in Latin America, where the company now operates in nine countries, supports 61 airports and employs more than 10,000 people.

“We are extremely proud to have secured ANAC certification in Argentina. This milestone sets a strong foundation for our future growth in a market that has significant potential,” said Tomeu Mas, Senior Vice President Latin America, Menzies Aviation. “We are now focused on taking the next step toward entering Argentina and working with the aviation community to deliver safe, secure and high-quality ground handling services to airlines.”

The approval completes the final regulatory requirement before operational launch and strengthens Menzies’ eligibility for upcoming airport tenders as Argentina opens its ground handling market to international providers.