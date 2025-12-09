Grupo EULEN Earns ISAGO Recertification for Its Headquarters

Grupo EULEN has received recertification under the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations, reinforcing its adherence to globally recognized standards for safety, efficiency, and quality in ground handling services.

ISAGO, developed by the International Air Transport Association, is one of the aviation industry’s most rigorous benchmarks for ground operations. The audit evaluates organizational management, training, safety oversight, documentation, and the application of standardized procedures. Conducted by members of the Charter of Professional Auditors, the process typically spans several months and confirms that ground handling providers maintain strong Safety Management Systems, consistent operating practices, and robust risk-management frameworks.

The renewed certification supports Grupo EULEN’s competitiveness in airline and airport contracts, particularly with IATA member carriers that require or prefer ISAGO-registered service partners. It also strengthens internal training, documentation quality, and operational consistency across ramp, passenger, and cargo services.

“Achieving the ISAGO recertification reflects our unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and continuous improvement,” said María Fernández de Córdoba Martos, CEO US for Grupo EULEN. “This milestone reinforces our credibility as a trusted partner in the aviation industry and positions us for stronger collaboration with leading airlines around the world.”

Grupo EULEN notes that the recertification further supports its growth as a safety-focused aviation services provider with an emphasis on quality and innovation.