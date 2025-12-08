Swissport Remains Only Global Aviation Services Provider to Earn EcoVadis Platinum Rating

Swissport has retained its EcoVadis Platinum medal for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its position as the only aviation services provider worldwide to achieve this highest-level sustainability rating.

The recognition places Swissport among the top one percent of companies evaluated across all sectors in the EcoVadis global database.

EcoVadis, one of the world’s most trusted sustainability ratings platforms, assessed Swissport across four key areas: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. With more than 130,000 companies evaluated in over 180 countries and 220 industries, Swissport’s exclusive standing within the aviation services sector underscores its sustained leadership in industry-wide sustainability efforts.

Warwick Brady, CEO of Swissport, said: “As the number one global aviation services provider and the only one to achieve EcoVadis Platinum, Swissport has both the responsibility and the determination to set the standard. This recognition reinforces the strength of our environmental actions, our investment in our people, and our commitment to ethical and safe operations. The aviation industry needs actions, not statements, and Swissport is delivering those solutions every day with our strong team of professionals at the heart of everything we do.”

The renewed EcoVadis rating reflects Swissport’s continued progress in environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and ethical business practices. The company maintains global ISO 14001 certification, supporting consistent environmental management across its operations. Its emissions reduction targets are validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, aligning its net-zero goal for 2050 with the Paris Agreement. Swissport continues to invest in fleet transition, with 26 percent of its approximately 14,600 motorized GSE units now fully electric and a target of 55 percent by 2032.

EcoVadis also recognized Swissport’s sustained investment in workforce safety and development. The company holds global ISO 45001 certification for occupational health and safety management systems, reflecting its commitment to providing safe working environments for its 65,000 employees. Swissport has embedded a safety-first culture supported by robust training, fair working conditions, and initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion.

Swissport’s governance framework includes ISO 37001-certified anti-corruption practices and ISO 27001-certified information security standards. The company also promotes responsible practices across its supply chain, engaging suppliers on shared sustainability goals and participating in the Carbon Disclosure Project to support transparent environmental reporting across the aviation value chain.

“Our Platinum rating reflects the breadth and depth of our sustainability commitment,” said Manuel Berger, Swissport’s Global Head of Sustainability. “While our environmental initiatives like fleet electrification are visible, this recognition validates our holistic approach, including our investments in health and safety, our focus on building diverse and inclusive teams, our ethical standards, and our commitment to extending these principles throughout our supply chain. This is about operational excellence across all dimensions of sustainability.”