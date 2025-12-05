CargoAi Expands Digital Capabilities with Launch of Interline Module for Qatar Airways Cargo

With the new Interline module, Qatar Airways Cargo can simplify interline booking processes, enabling customers to search and secure partner capacity in real time. By removing manual, time-zone-dependent coordination, CargoMART Interline reduces operational complexity and supports faster, more efficient cargo planning across multiple carriers.

“Digitalization remains a cornerstone of Qatar Airways Cargo’s strategic vision,” said Mark Drusch, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo. “Our continued collaboration with CargoAi and the introduction of CargoMART Interline reinforces our commitment to innovation, enabling us to optimise interline partnerships and deliver a seamless, efficient digital booking experience for customers across an expanded global network.”

The partnership between CargoAi and Qatar Airways Cargo has already delivered value through API and eBooking integrations supporting the carrier’s global digital strategy. With more than 30,000 bookings completed through the CargoAi platform since the collaboration began, the launch of the Interline module marks a significant next step in scaling automation, efficiency, and network synergies.

“We are proud to celebrate three years of partnership with Qatar Airways Cargo, one of the early adopters of digital transformation in the industry,” said Matt Petot, CEO of CargoAi. “With the CargoMART Interline module, Qatar Airways Cargo can now scale its partnerships effortlessly and optimize interline revenue, a game changer for airlines seeking to maximize network synergies through technology.”

The expanded collaboration strengthens both companies’ shared focus on delivering innovation, efficiency, and sustainability by simplifying complex workflows and enabling seamless digital connections across the global air cargo ecosystem.