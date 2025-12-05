Million Air and Avfuel Introduce Sustainable Aviation Fuel at Austin–Bergstrom

Million Air Austin (KAUS) and Avfuel Corporation have launched a new sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) offering at Austin–Bergstrom International Airport, expanding lower-carbon fuel options for business and general aviation operators in Central Texas.

The SAF went into service on November 20, 2025, and provides a practical solution for operators seeking to reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions from flight operations. It marks the first SAF location in Texas for both Million Air and Avfuel, with a consistent supply dedicated to the airport’s business and general aviation traffic.

“Austin is a thriving, business-centric city that also deeply values environmental responsibility,” said Roger Woolsey, CEO of Million Air Interlink. “Bringing SAF to Million Air Austin is about giving our customers meaningful options that align with both their travel needs and their sustainability goals. At Million Air, we believe sophistication and responsibility go hand-in-hand, and this step in our Beyond Green initiative reflects our commitment to making choices that support both our customers and our planet.”

“The Million Air team has been an exceptional partner to work with in expanding sustainable fuel solutions,” said Mark Haynes, Avfuel’s vice president of sales. “We’re proud to collaborate with them to establish our first consistent SAF-supplied location in Texas and help further their corporate initiatives on sustainability.”

The SAF, produced in Texas, is delivered as a 30/70 blend of neat SAF and conventional jet fuel. Each 8,000-gallon truckload is expected to deliver a 19-metric-ton reduction in carbon emissions over the fuel’s lifecycle compared to petroleum-based jet fuel - roughly equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by 19.1 acres of U.S. forests in one year. In its neat (pre-blended) form, SAF can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel.

This initiative is part of Million Air’s Beyond Green sustainability program, a company-wide commitment to more responsible aviation practices. Beyond Green focuses on integrating sustainable solutions across Million Air’s network, from renewable energy investments and facility efficiencies to lower-carbon fuel options such as SAF. Million Air Austin becomes the company’s second SAF location, joining Million Air Albany (KALB), which partnered with Avfuel to bring SAF online earlier this year.

SAF is produced from renewable, sustainably sourced waste materials, including used cooking oil. Once blended with conventional jet fuel, it is a drop-in product that meets ASTM D1655 specifications and performs to the same standards as traditional jet fuel - requiring no modifications to aircraft, fueling infrastructure or handling procedures.