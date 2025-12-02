Menzies Advances HVO Transition at Heathrow and Gatwick

Menzies Aviation is accelerating its shift to low-carbon ground support operations in the UK, advancing the transition from diesel to Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) across its fleets at London Heathrow (LHR) and London Gatwick (LGW). The move supports the company’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2045.

At Heathrow, roughly 60% of Menzies’ GSE fleet now operates on HVO, with more than 50% converted at Gatwick. The remaining equipment at both airports is fully electric. These conversions build on earlier HVO rollouts in Gothenburg, Stockholm Arlanda, Amsterdam, and at Menzies’ stations in San Diego and San Francisco, further reinforcing the company’s global decarbonization strategy.

With annual fuel usage of about 65,000 liters across the two London stations, the shift to HVO is expected to reduce emissions by up to 165 tonnes of CO₂e per year—the equivalent of removing more than 35 passenger vehicles from the road. UK government emissions factors indicate that HVO can cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% when compared with traditional diesel. Produced from sustainable feedstocks such as waste vegetable oils and animal fats, HVO offers comparable performance while substantially lowering lifecycle emissions.

The transition is part of Menzies’ All In sustainability strategy and complements its Electric First initiative, which prioritizes electrification of GSE wherever practical. Adopting HVO for the majority of non-electric equipment at LHR and LGW marks a significant step toward operating a fully low-carbon fleet.

“Advancing the use of HVO at two of our largest UK ground handling operations represents another important milestone in our journey to decarbonise and achieve net-zero by 2045,” said John Geddes, Chief Governance & Sustainability Officer & Company Secretary. “HVO provides an immediate reduction in emissions while we continue to invest in electric ground support equipment as part of our Electric First initiative. By combining renewable fuel alternatives with our long-term electrification strategy, we’re taking tangible action to support our customers’ sustainability goals and the wider industry’s net zero ambitions.”

Menzies continues to collaborate with airports, airlines, and supply partners to broaden the use of renewable fuels and low-emission GSE across its network, delivering cleaner, more efficient operations worldwide.