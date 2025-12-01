Aviator Secures Multi-Year Handling Contract With Nouvelair at Helsinki Airport

Aviator Airport Alliance has signed a multi-year agreement with Tunisian carrier Nouvelair to provide full ground handling services at Helsinki Airport. The partnership, which marks the first collaboration between the companies, took effect on October 27.

Under the contract, Aviator’s Finland team will deliver a complete suite of services, including passenger handling, ramp operations and de-icing support. Nouvelair currently operates weekly charter flights between Helsinki and the coastal city of Monastir.

“We are very pleased to begin this new partnership with Nouvelair,” said Kimmo Holopainen, Managing Director of Aviator Airport Services Finland. “Aviator in Helsinki will deliver reliability and high-quality service, ensuring safety and efficiency for all of Nouvelair’s handling needs here.”

Nouvelair CEO Zarrad Chokri said the airline sees strong potential in the Finnish leisure market. “Tunisia is an attractive destination for Finnish holidaymakers, and our presence in Finland is developing. In Aviator, we have a trusted ground handling partner who can support our growth there.”

Founded in 1989, Nouvelair is Tunisia’s second-largest airline, operating Airbus A320 and A320neo aircraft from its hubs in Tunis, Djerba and Monastir. The carrier also collaborates with other Avia Solutions Group companies across Europe.