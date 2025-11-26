Menzies Aviation Names Yogesh Parekh as Chief Safety & Training Officer

Menzies Aviation has appointed Yogesh Parekh as Chief Safety & Training Officer, effective December 1. The new role underscores the company’s focus on strengthening its global safety culture and ensuring training programs remain robust and aligned with operational growth.

Parekh brings more than three decades of aviation experience with deep expertise in safety, audit, and risk management. Since joining Menzies, he has held a range of operational and safety leadership roles, including SVP Group Risk and, most recently, SVP Risk & GSE MEAA. He has led the development of policies and processes that support consistent, scalable risk management across complex global operations.

Based in Dubai, Parekh will work with regional risk leaders to drive standardization, reinforce safety performance, and support continuous improvement across the network.

“Safety is our number one priority, and having experienced safety leaders across the business is critical,” said Philipp Joeinig, Group CEO, Menzies Aviation. “Yogesh has been a trusted leader within our organization for many years. His appointment reflects our commitment to raising the bar in safety and training as we continue to grow.”