Emirates SkyCargo Signs MoU With LODD Autonomous to Explore Drone-Powered Cargo Solutions

Emirates SkyCargo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Abu Dhabi–based LODD Autonomous to evaluate next-generation, drone-powered delivery capabilities across its global network.

The agreement was formalized at the 2025 Dubai Airshow by Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates SkyCargo, and Rashid Al Manai, CEO of LODD Autonomous.

Under the MoU, both organizations will conduct feasibility studies, engage with regulators, and run live demonstrations to assess the use of VTOL aircraft for regional and global logistics. Emirates SkyCargo will participate in LODD’s experimental operations through 2027, contributing operational expertise to support design, development, and potential commercial deployment.

The partnership follows the recent first test flight of LODD’s Hili, a fully autonomous, hybrid heavy-lift cargo aircraft capable of carrying up to 250 kilograms and traveling up to 700 kilometers. As part of its broader investment in future-fit technologies, Emirates SkyCargo will evaluate Hili’s suitability for integration into its ground fleet to support operations across its dual airport hub in Dubai.

Badr Abbas said the collaboration underscores Emirates SkyCargo’s commitment to developing innovative logistics solutions that address customer needs and shape the next era of cargo movement.

Rashid Mattar Al Manai noted that the agreement reflects the UAE’s broader vision to advance safe, scalable, and sustainable logistics through homegrown technologies.

Emirates SkyCargo continues to enhance its global capabilities with a network of more than 150 destinations and an all-widebody fleet of over 260 aircraft. Earlier this year, the carrier introduced Emirates Courier Express, a new door-to-door cross-border eCommerce service. LODD Autonomous, backed by the Advanced Technology Research Council, is advancing civilian logistics through unmanned aircraft systems and AI-enabled operational platforms.