Chapman Freeborn Recognized for Innovation in Regional Service Expansion at Aviation Innovation Awards 2025

Global charter specialist Chapman Freeborn has been honored with the Innovation in Regional Service Expansion Award at the Aviation Innovation Awards 2025, acknowledging the company’s strategic growth and leadership in business aviation across IMEA and China.

The award was presented during the Aviation Annual Gala Evening on November 19, held as part of Dubai Airshow Week. The program highlighted innovation across the airline, business aviation, air cargo and logistics, airport operations, MRO, finance, airspace management, and sustainability sectors.

Chapman Freeborn received the distinction in the Business Aviation (Passenger & Cargo) category, with judges citing the company’s client-focused strategy, operational scale, and commitment to continuous innovation. These strengths have supported its ongoing expansion in China and the Middle East.

“This award validates our strategic vision for growth in IMEA and China, where we have built meaningful partnerships and strengthened our footprint,” said Linas Dovydėnas, Chapman Freeborn IMEA President. “Understanding local market dynamics and maintaining our global standards of operational excellence have been key to establishing Chapman Freeborn as a trusted regional partner. We are proud to be acknowledged for our innovation and look forward to continuing to deliver value for our clients across these growing markets.”

Chapman Freeborn recently opened a new office in Zhengzhou - its sixth location in China, joining Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Shenzhen. In the IMEA region, the company operates offices in Dubai, Riyadh, Mumbai, and Johannesburg.