Swissport Expands Cargo Capacity at Amsterdam Schiphol with Launch of Terminal 12

Swissport has opened a second-line cargo facility at Amsterdam Schiphol, adding 5,000 m² of handling space and increasing its total cargo footprint at the airport to 40,000 m².

The new Terminal 12 (T12), now operating 24/7, strengthens Swissport’s import handling capabilities and supports continued growth in European cargo volumes. An additional 3,800 m² will come online in January 2026, bringing the total footprint to 43,800 m².

Dirk Goovaerts, CEO Continental Europe, Middle East, Africa, India & Global Cargo Chair, said the expansion reflects Swissport’s strategy to grow capacity at key hubs and deliver innovative, reliable solutions for airline and freight forwarder customers. Recent developments across the network—including expansions in Liège and Manchester and new partnerships in New York JFK and China—further reinforce Swissport’s global cargo reach.

Jeroen Giling, Managing Director Cargo, Swissport Netherlands, said Terminal 12 enhances the company’s ability to manage increasing cargo volumes safely and efficiently while relieving pressure on existing facilities.

The new terminal is dedicated mainly to import shipments and is designed to optimize flows between Swissport’s first-line warehouses and second-line operations. The facility supports more efficient capacity utilization, reduces truck waiting times, and improves overall warehouse performance. T12 builds on investments made in 2024 and 2025, including additional loading bridges, more than 290 caster deck positions, and three fast lanes for expedited transport—all contributing to significantly improved handling and delivery times.

Terminal 12 also aligns with Swissport’s sustainability initiatives at Schiphol, including the long-running “Milk Run” consolidation program, which reduces truck movements and emissions by combining shipments from multiple forwarders into optimized routes. Swissport plans to integrate T12 into the Milk Run as soon as possible.

Located within Europe’s “Golden Triangle” logistics region, Swissport’s expanded Schiphol operation now consists of three fully operational cargo terminals supporting a diverse freight portfolio spanning pharmaceuticals, perishables, and high-value goods. More than 300 cargo specialists support the operation, reinforcing Swissport’s role as a key cargo partner for airlines across Europe and within its global network.