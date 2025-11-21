EASA and IATA to Align Emissions Data Processes Under New Cooperation Agreement

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore closer alignment between the EU Flight Emissions Label and IATA’s existing environmental data platforms, including EcoHub and the CO2 Connect calculator.

The initiative aims to streamline emissions data processes across the industry and provide passengers with clear, consistent CO2 information at the time of booking. Introduced under a 2024 EU regulation, the Flight Emissions Label establishes a standardized, transparent framework for airlines to communicate flight-specific emissions. IATA’s EcoHub supports airline sustainability reporting and compliance, while CO2 Connect uses operational data from more than 90 carriers to calculate flight emissions—data that closely mirrors requirements for the EU label.

Under the agreement, EASA and IATA will assess how best to align data submission and label-issuance processes, helping airlines participate in the Flight Emissions Label in a cost-effective way.

EASA Executive Director Florian Guillermet said the collaboration will simplify participation for airlines and enhance the value of the label for passengers by broadening industry uptake. IATA Director General Willie Walsh emphasized the importance of accurate, transparent emissions data and highlighted the potential to reduce administrative burdens and long-term costs through harmonized data exchange.

The MoU was signed during IATA’s Wings of Change Europe event on November 18–19 in Brussels.

The Flight Emissions Label was established by the European Commission to provide passengers with harmonized emissions information and reduce reporting burdens through a fully digital process. Airlines from both EU and non-EU states may voluntarily join, provided they meet the requirements of Regulation (EU) 2023/2405. Only participating airlines may display emissions data to passengers in the EU, including when offering SAF or other emissions-reduction options.

IATA will continue developing EcoHub and CO2 Connect as more airlines join, with Kenya Airways recently added to the program.