RealClean Expands Service Network Across Key Tri-State Private Aviation Hubs

RealClean Aircraft Detailing has expanded its mobile aircraft detailing and surface-protection services into New Jersey and Connecticut, establishing new operational hubs across the tri-state region.

The move places the company at the center of the busiest private-jet corridor in the world, anchored by Teterboro (TEB), Westchester County (HPN), and Connecticut’s leading executive airports including Bradley International (BDL) and Waterbury–Oxford (OXC).

The expanded footprint enables owners, operators, management companies, and FBO partners to access on-demand aircraft detailing, interior restoration, and Flight Shield protective coatings directly at their home bases, reducing repositioning costs and downtime.

RealClean’s model combines mobile responsiveness with aviation-grade processes typically associated with MRO facilities. Technicians receive specialized training in aircraft materials, safe-handling practices, and quality-assurance protocols, ensuring services meet both aesthetic and preventative-maintenance standards. Programs include wet and waterless exterior cleaning, paint and brightwork restoration, leather and veneer repair, cabin sanitization, and scheduled or full-restoration packages. All products and processes meet airport environmental requirements, including biodegradable cleaning agents and waterless systems.

Local leadership includes Heather Stockham Tan, CEO of RealClean New Jersey, and Michael Schlechter, CEO of RealClean Connecticut. Both oversee regional operations and client engagement across key FBO markets.

"Launching in the tri-state corridor allows RealClean to support aircraft where they operate every day," said Stockham Tan. Schlechter added that the region’s flight volumes and seasonal conditions demand both precision and sustainability, supported by RealClean’s aviation-trained teams and eco-smart materials.

Teterboro remains the busiest private-jet airport in the United States, with more than 74,000 departures in 2024, while Westchester County ranks fourth nationwide. Bradley International and a network of Connecticut general-aviation airports continue to expand facilities to support growing corporate and charter activity.