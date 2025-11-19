Transport Logistic Americas and Air Cargo Americas Draw Strong International Attendance in Miami

Transport Logistic Americas, Air Cargo Americas, and the inaugural Project Cargo exhibition brought more than 6,300 logistics and air cargo professionals to the Miami Beach Convention Center from November 11–13, 2025. The combined event highlighted Miami’s role as a key gateway for freight flows connecting North, Central, and South America.

The trade show opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by German Consul General Christofer Burger and industry leaders from across the region. Over three days, 143 exhibitors from 24 countries met with visitors representing freight forwarders, ground handlers, airport authorities, airlines, integrators, and multimodal logistics providers. Roughly one-third of attendees traveled from outside the United States, with strong participation from Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina.

Organizers positioned the show as a multimodal platform focused on road, rail, sea, and air logistics. Many exhibitors showcased integrated freight solutions, with digitalization and cargo visibility tools emerging as key themes. Exhibitors also used the event to enter new markets - particularly in maritime logistics - and to meet with partners across the Americas.

For the air cargo community, the event provided opportunities to discuss issues shaping airline and airport operations, including sustainable aviation, e-commerce growth, and the handling of outsized and project cargo. Industry leaders noted that the refined format, evolving from a primarily air cargo event to a broader forwarding and logistics showcase, created more targeted discussions and higher-quality engagements.

Attendance surpassed expectations. Miami’s position as a logistics hub—with Miami International Airport, five cargo ports, and strong clusters in life sciences, retail, and perishables—helped drive local and regional participation. Preliminary data shows that approximately 80% of attendees held management or decision-making roles, reinforcing the show’s value for commercial and operational planning.

The event’s conference program featured 19 sessions and more than 70 speakers, covering technology adoption, cargo flows in the Americas, supply chain resilience, and emerging opportunities for handlers, airports, and logistics providers. A dedicated Project Cargo area made its debut with 30 exhibitors and focused sessions on heavy and outsized freight.

Organizers reported strong momentum going into the next edition. Transport Logistic, Project Cargo & Air Cargo Americas will return to Miami in autumn 2027.