Christopher SanGiovanni Returns to Menzies Aviation as Senior Vice President Risk Americas

Menzies Aviation has appointed Christopher SanGiovanni as Senior Vice President Risk Americas, effective immediately. He re-joins the company after previously serving as Head of Safety for the Americas from 2009 to 2013.

SanGiovanni brings broad leadership experience from roles across aviation, technology, and autonomous-vehicle operations, where he has overseen safety management systems in highly complex, safety-critical environments.

In his new position, he will lead safety, security, operational training, quality assurance and compliance, as well as fuel quality and environmental standards across Menzies’ 14-country Americas network. His appointment comes as the company integrates G2 Secure Staff into its regional operations and continues to prioritize safe, secure, and consistent service delivery.

John Redmond, Executive Vice President Americas at Menzies Aviation, said the company is pleased to welcome SanGiovanni back, noting that his deep industry expertise and track record in safety leadership will support ongoing operational excellence across the region.