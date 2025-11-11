Ezhou Huahu Airport Strengthens Position as Major Air Cargo Hub

Ezhou Huahu International Airport is rapidly expanding its role in China’s air logistics sector, reporting strong growth in international freight volumes and route development this year. According to recent data, international air cargo throughput in the first three quarters increased 138% year-on-year, supported by the launch of 24 new routes.

The airport marked its third anniversary on July 17, having already built a significant presence in the national cargo market. Hubei International Logistics Airport Co., Ltd. reports that Ezhou handled 249,000 tons of international cargo and mail in the first half of 2025, a 261% increase compared with the same period in 2024. Nearly 6,500 international and regional flights were operated during the period, up 333% year-on-year. Since opening, the airport has supported more than 60,000 cargo flights, with cumulative throughput exceeding 2 million tons.

Ezhou Huahu now operates 45 international and regional cargo routes - the largest network in central China - and 59 domestic routes serving 54 destinations across every provincial-level region in the country. The airport’s expanding network facilitates overnight delivery across China and next-day service to major global markets. Its first overseas warehouse, located in Milan, is in service and has drawn interest from 16 international cargo operators, including Atlas Air, Etihad Cargo, and Maersk.

Ezhou’s location places it within a 1.5-hour flight of regions that account for 90% of China’s economic activity, and roughly eight hours from most major global destinations. The airport has become an important gateway for high-value perishables such as imported cherries, durians, salmon, and other fresh products. Seasonal operations include the “lychee air route,” which moves an estimated two million lychees daily during peak season.

Growth at the airport has supported the development of an industrial cluster in the surrounding area. The Ezhou Airport Comprehensive Bonded Zone, also designated as a pilot zone for cross-border e-commerce, has attracted 46 enterprises and registered 140 companies within its first two months.

Over the past three years, 225 aviation-related projects valued at more than RMB 100 million each have been launched. Advanced manufacturing initiatives, including projects from Inforeman Nanomaterials and Demark Semiconductor, are progressing, alongside biopharmaceutical supply chain facilities. Zhongshi (Hubei) International Logistics Co., Ltd. is moving forward with an international cargo terminal backed by RMB 200 million in investment.

To accommodate rising cargo activity, the airport has streamlined customs procedures to improve overall processing efficiency by more than 30%. With more than 100 cargo routes and an expanding cross-border e-commerce network supported by a bonded logistics center, some shipments now clear customs in as little as 15 minutes.

Ezhou Huahu International Airport is increasingly serving as a central hub in China’s global trade network, offering faster access for Chinese manufacturers to international markets.