Menzies Aviation, WFS Selected for Ground Handling at JFK’s New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport has selected Menzies Aviation and Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) to provide above- and below-the-wing ground handling services when the all-international terminal begins operations.

Under the agreements, above-the-wing support will include passenger and baggage check-in, baggage service office operations, meet-and-assist support for arriving flights, and assistance during irregular operations. Below-the-wing services will cover aircraft handling with trained ramp staff and the use of electric ground support equipment (eGSE), with an emphasis on safety and operational efficiency.

The New Terminal One is part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19-billion redevelopment program to modernize JFK. The initiative includes two new terminals, upgrades to two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and a redesigned roadway system. The new terminals will feature pooled eGSE - a first for North American airports - and support the Port Authority’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The approach aligns with the agency’s 2022 rule requiring a transition to zero-emission GSE fleets by 2030 where commercially available.

Menzies and WFS were selected following a competitive procurement process involving input from partner airlines. Each provider will receive an operational license and will contract directly with carriers operating in the terminal. The new ground handling operations are expected to create additional jobs in passenger services and ramp operations.

“The selection of Menzies Aviation and WFS reinforces our focus on building a terminal that sets new benchmarks for efficiency and passenger experience,” said Marisa Von Wieding, Vice President of Operations, The New Terminal One. “Together, we’re creating an operational framework that supports the needs of our global airline partners and the millions of passengers who will travel through the terminal each year.”

“We are proud to have been selected to deliver comprehensive ground handling services at this landmark development,” said John Redmond, EVP Americas, Menzies Aviation. “JFK’s New Terminal One will transform the travel experience for millions of passengers, and we are delighted to play a part in bringing that vision to life.”

Paul Walton, Senior Vice President, Ground Handling & Express Cargo, WFS, said: “Our decades of experience and proven reputation at JFK position us well to deliver world-class handling services to the New Terminal One. We’re excited to be part of the next generation of airport operations, with a comprehensive approach centered on passenger experience, technology integration, and strong safety and security protocols.”

The New Terminal One is expected to serve a wide range of international carriers, including Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, China Airlines, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways, EgyptAir, and China Eastern Airlines.