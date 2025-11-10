Phillips 66 Aviation Adds New EPOS Platform, Expands Contract Fuel Integration

Phillips 66 Aviation is broadening electronic point-of-sale (EPOS) options for its branded fixed-base operator (FBO) network with the launch of a new platform and expanded contract fuel processing capabilities.

The company has introduced FBO Director, a web-based EPOS system offering fuel inventory management, invoicing, reporting, and integration with major accounting platforms such as QuickBooks, Sage, NetSuite, and Microsoft Dynamics. Optional tools include flight dispatch and work order management. The platform also supports the Phillips 66 Aviation Contract Fuel program.

“We’re continually evolving our services and platforms to help branded FBOs operate more efficiently,” said Ronald Sanchez, General Manager, Aviation, Phillips 66. “By expanding our EPOS options, we’re helping them streamline transactions and deliver personalized experiences.”

John Nelson, owner of FBO Director, noted that the platform is designed to support fuel programs and day-to-day activity, helping FBOs “deliver the best experience for their customers and teams.”

Phillips 66 Aviation has also expanded contract fuel processing to X1, Total FBO, and Total FBO NextGen systems. All three platforms support Phillips 66 Aviation’s WingPoints Rewards and Wings Card programs.

The updates provide operators greater flexibility in selecting systems that best fit their business needs and reflect the company’s continued investment in technology to support FBO operations.