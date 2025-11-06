FAA Cut in Flight Capacity Presents Near-Term Challenges for Ground Support Providers

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will require approximately a 10% reduction in scheduled air traffic at dozens of major U.S. airports as the government shutdown continues, according to multiple reports. Ground support providers will see near-term challenges as a result.

The phased cuts are expected to begin with lower reductions before reaching 10% next week if Congress does not reach a funding agreement.

Reports indicate that controller staffing shortages are driving the move. Some facilities are said to have 20 to 40% of controllers unavailable. International flights are currently exempt from the cuts.

According to PBS reporting, airports expected to be affected include major hubs across the country; the full FAA list includes approximately 40 airports.

Industry organizations, including the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), have called on Congress to end the shutdown immediately, citing growing operational stress on the national airspace system.

For aviation ground support providers, fewer scheduled operations may reduce some ramp activity overall, but shifts in timing and aircraft types could strain staffing, equipment planning, and apron traffic management. Unpredictable changes to pushback sequencing, gate use, and cargo/baggage handling are expected. Increased taxi-out and ramp-hold situations are also possible as traffic patterns shift.

Ground support teams are advised to coordinate closely with airline operations, maintain flexible labor and equipment planning, and prepare for short-notice schedule changes. Tracking utilization - both workforce and equipment - will be key to maintaining service continuity during the capacity reductions.