Aviator Airport Alliance Renews Ground Handling Agreement With Turkish Airlines at Helsinki

Under the renewed contract, Aviator Finland will continue providing passenger and ramp services, as well as de-icing.
Nov. 6, 2025
Aviator Airport Alliance
Aviator Airport Services Finland, part of Aviator Airport Alliance, has renewed its agreement with Turkish Airlines for ground handling services at Helsinki Airport. The company provides full-service aviation support at 15 airports across the Nordic region.

The two organizations began working together at Helsinki in 2023, supporting approximately 60 flights per month. Under the renewed contract, Aviator Finland will continue providing passenger and ramp services, as well as de-icing.

According to Aviator Finland Managing Director Kimmo Holopainen, the extension reflects the company’s strong performance in a competitive market and reinforces its leading position at Helsinki Airport.

Aviator Airport Alliance and Turkish Airlines first partnered in 2012 at Copenhagen Airport, later expanding to additional Nordic locations, including Helsinki. Turkish Airlines maintains high operational standards and has consistently demonstrated strong on-time performance, achieving a record departure punctuality rate in 2025.

