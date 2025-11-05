Business Aviation Coalition Promotes SAF Access Ahead of COP30

As global leaders prepare to gather in Belém, Brazil, for COP30 this November, the business aviation sector is highlighting sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as a primary pathway to reducing emissions from air travel.

Industry groups note that business aviation has taken an early leadership role in advancing SAF production and use, including both direct fueling and book-and-claim programs that enable operators to purchase SAF even where physical supply is limited.

More than 100 fixed-base operators worldwide now provide direct SAF uplift, supported by expanding book-and-claim systems designed to increase flexibility for operators and encourage further investment in SAF development.

These initiatives are supported by the Business Aviation Coalition for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, a partnership of more than 20 companies and trade associations, including the National Business Aviation Association. The coalition continues working to scale SAF availability and promote adoption across the sector.

The group is encouraging operators to explore SAF options with fuel providers, FBOs, and sustainability consultants, particularly for flights to COP30, as well as future operations.