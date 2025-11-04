Swissport Launches First Northern Japan Operation at New Chitose

The new station adds Passenger Services and Ramp Services for Eastar Jet and extends Swissport’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region.
Swissport has launched ground handling services at New Chitose Airport (CTS), marking its first operation in northern Japan. The expansion supports Eastar Jet’s daily flights between Busan’s Gimhae International Airport and Sapporo, which began on October 26, 2025.

The new station adds Passenger Services and Ramp Services for Eastar Jet and extends Swissport’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region. The move aligns with growing inbound tourism to Hokkaido, a popular winter destination known for skiing and outdoor recreation.

“We are proud to be working with Eastar Jet and look forward to supporting their operations,” said Stephan Kaeser, Chief Operating Officer of Swissport Japan. “This partnership marks an exciting milestone as we expand into northern Japan and meet the growing demand for reliable ground services at New Chitose Airport.”

To prepare for the winter season, Swissport is investing in de-icing equipment and snow operations vehicles to support safe and efficient turnaround activity in harsh conditions. The company has also launched a recruitment and training program to build a local team of about 50 seasonal employees.

“The Hokkaido region has a strong farming community, with many skilled in operating heavy machinery and driving in snowy conditions,” Kaeser said. “We aim to leverage these skills to ensure safety-first operations during the winter months, while providing meaningful seasonal employment outside the farming season.”

Swissport now serves airline customers at Fukuoka, Nagoya, Okinawa, Osaka, and Tokyo’s Narita and Haneda airports. It also operates three air cargo warehouses across Japan, supporting freight flows through major gateways.

