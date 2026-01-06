flyadeal Adds Five Routes From New Madinah Base

flyadeal has launched five new routes from Madinah, marking the start of operations at its newest base in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The expansion includes international service to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport and four new domestic routes to Abha, Al Hofuf, Jazan, and Tabuk. With the additions, flyadeal now serves eight destinations from Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, up from three previously.

Weekly departures from Madinah have increased by 40 percent to eighty-eight flights, supported by the permanent basing of two Airbus A320 aircraft at the airport. Madinah becomes flyadeal’s fourth operational base, alongside Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

The airline said the expansion strengthens connectivity for residents, business travelers, and pilgrims, while supporting year-round Umrah operations and broader tourism demand. Frequency increases have also been introduced on existing routes, with Cairo now served eleven times weekly, Dammam increased to twenty-six weekly flights, and Riyadh maintaining five daily services.

flyadeal stated that the Madinah expansion aligns with its wider growth strategy and national aviation objectives under Saudi Vision 2030. Tickets for the new routes are now on sale across the airline’s digital and trade booking channels.