IATA Launches Integrated Sustainability Program for Airlines, with Future Expansion Planned for Ground Operations

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has introduced the Integrated Sustainability Program (ISP), a new certification framework designed to help airlines manage, measure, and improve their sustainability performance. The launch took place during the IATA World Sustainability Symposium (WSS) in Hong Kong.

The ISP builds on the foundation of the IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) and expands it into a broader sustainability management system. The program combines certification, training, consulting, assessments, and tools across four core modules: environmental management, sustainable procurement, social responsibility, and sustainability performance.

Each module can be pursued individually or as part of the full ISP certification. All certifications operate on a two-year assessment cycle, ensuring ongoing compliance and progress.

According to Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Sustainability and Chief Economist, the ISP “validates that an airline is managing its sustainability efforts at the highest level and in the broadest context,” while aligning those efforts with global best practices.

Four core modules

Environmental Management: IEnvA is now fully integrated into the ISP, incorporating ISO14001:2015 principles. The framework enables organizations to assess and manage their environmental footprint, addressing emissions, waste, water, noise, biodiversity, and pollution.

Sustainable Procurement: For the first time, IATA is introducing ISO20400:2017-aligned procurement standards to aviation. This module helps organizations evaluate and improve the sustainability of their supply chains and purchasing practices across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.

Social Responsibility: This module combines ISO26000:2010, the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, and OECD guidelines into a certifiable framework to help organizations identify and address social risks and opportunities.

Sustainability Performance: Airlines can use this framework to measure and report their ESG performance, supporting transparent reporting and informed decision-making in line with evolving stakeholder expectations.

First certifications awarded

At the WSS, Air New Zealand and EVA Air were named the first carriers to achieve certification under the ISP’s Sustainable Procurement module.

Air New Zealand Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer Kiri Hannifin said the airline aims to “help lift standards across aviation” and demonstrate that “doing what’s right is about doing good business.” EVA Air Chief Sustainability Officer Jason Liu added that the certification “reflects our commitment to integrating sustainability into procurement and collaborating with partners to build a more resilient supply chain.”

Looking ahead

While the ISP currently applies to airlines, IATA plans to extend the program to other aviation sectors, including ground handlers, cargo handlers, airports, maintenance organizations, and caterers. The association will continue working with industry stakeholders to ensure the program remains practical, scalable, and aligned with evolving sustainability goals.