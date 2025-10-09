Stratos Sells A380-800 to Lessee Emirates

The transaction was agreed on behalf of a group of Asia-based institutional investors in a  long-term lease deal originally structured by Stratos in 2015.
Oct. 9, 2025
Stratos
Aircraft investment specialist Stratos has announced it has reached an agreement to 
forward sell its sole-managed A380-800 MSN190 to its lessee Emirates at the conclusion of its lease term in 2027.

The transaction was agreed on behalf of a group of Asia-based institutional investors in a 
long-term lease deal originally structured by Stratos in 2015. This deal underscores 
Stratos’ expertise in underwriting and managing high-value aviation assets and facilitating complex end-of-lease transactions in collaboration with leading global airlines. The company’s team worked closely with Emirates to ensure a smooth transition, supporting the carrier’s long-term fleet strategy and operational requirements.

"We are delighted to have worked with Emirates to support their long-term fleet requirements," said Cian O’Shea, Marketing Director at Stratos. "This transaction reaffirms our ability to continue to support our airline partners and deliver best-in-class asset management services to our institutional partners." 

