HHS Aviation Expands Operations at BWI Through New Partnership with American Airlines

HHS Aviation announces the expansion of its presence at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) through a new contract with American Airlines.

This three-year contract will deliver high-quality passenger assistance services for AA, including wheelchair support. The new partnership highlights HHS Aviation’s growing presence at the airport by complementing its current service agreement with Delta Air Lines at BWI.

“This milestone highlights what has been an incredible year of growth for HHS Aviation,” said Brett Mannion, CEO of HHS Aviation. “I am deeply grateful for our team members who continue to exhibit a strong focus on operational excellence and customer service. It is because of their dedication that HHS Aviation is quickly becoming recognized as one of the most respected and sought-after aviation service providers in the industry, and this new partnership reflects that.”

AA chose HHS Aviation for its proven excellence and reliability, demonstrated by HHS Aviation’s growth with AA at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport earlier this year.

American Airlines’ transition to HHS Aviation at BWI will take effect on November 11, 2025.