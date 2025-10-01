Chapman Freeborn Delivers 11-Ton Switchboard from Jakarta to Sydney

Global air charter leader Chapman Freeborn, a member of Avia Solutions Group, has successfully executed the time-sensitive delivery of an 11-ton electrical switchboard.

The outsized cargo, which was transported via charter flight from Jakarta (CGK) to Sydney (SYD), arrived on schedule despite logistical and regulatory hurdles.

Chapman Freeborn’s APAC team was tasked with the urgent transportation of an 11-ton electrical switchboard that is essential for the client’s ongoing operations. The delivery was time-critical with a strict delivery deadline. Chapman Freeborn’s Australia team organized the charter of an IL-76PS, a specialized heavy-lift cargo aircraft, which was originally developed to deliver heavy machinery to remote areas, for the delivery from Jakarta (CGK) to Sydney (SYD).

One complication the Chapman Freeborn team had to deal with was unexpected delays, which occurred multiple times throughout the process. This made it vital to ensure there were no issues during the cargo packing and flight itself. By maintaining strong communication across teams and with the client, Chapman Freeborn ensured the delivery deadline was still met.

Another issue was handling the complex regulatory hurdles for deliveries of this type between Indonesia and Australia. For example, it was challenging to obtain flight permits for this delivery, especially in such a short time period. The Australia office’s seamless coordination and deep expertise in navigating the relevant regulations ensured all permits were acquired on time.

According to Cohen Tarzia, Business Development Manager from Chapman Freeborn Australia, a positive attitude and work ethic were important in ensuring the successful delivery of this outsized cargo.

“Our experienced team navigated the regulatory complexities and handled the unexpected delays with determination and expertise. Their ability to precisely coordinate tasks, together with their tenacity, ensured this critical equipment arrived on schedule. This meant our client could continue the smooth running of their operations and avoid costly delays," says Cohen Tarzia, Business Development Manager.

"This case serves as further proof that Chapman Freeborn is ready to rise to the challenge, especially when deliveries are time-critical, have an outsized load, or feature complex regulatory hurdles.”