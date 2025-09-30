Air Cargo Demand Up 4.1% in August

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for August 2025 global air cargo markets showing total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), rose by 4.1% compared to August 2024 levels (+5.1% for international operations).



Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), increased by 3.7% compared to August 2024 (+5.5% for international operations).



“Air cargo demand grew 4.1% in August, marking the sixth consecutive month of year-on-year growth. Volumes continue to grow even as global trade patterns change. Air cargo has benefitted from a shift from sea for some high value goods as shippers try to minimize the risk of tariff changes. And growth patterns indicate some being diverted away from North America, fueling stronger growth for the Europe–Asia, Within Asia, Africa–Asia, and Middle East–Asia trade lanes. This adaptability is vital as shippers navigate the evolving landscape of US tariff policy,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.



Several factors in the operating environment should be noted:



• The global goods trade grew by 5.4% year-on-year in July.



• Jet fuel prices in August were 6.4% lower year-on-year, marking the fourteenth consecutive month of year-on-year declines.



• Global manufacturing in August showed rising optimism in manufacturing PMI, with a rebound to 51.75, the strongest reading since June 2024. Sentiment on new export orders, however, remains below 50 at 48.73, reflecting persistent caution amid tariff uncertainty.