FedEx Opens New Air & Ground Logistics Center at Tallinn Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) has started operations at a modern, automated sorting facility located in the new cargo area of Tallinn Airport. The facility, which combines ground and air services, aims to help Estonian customers compete and win with a flexible, efficient, and smart logistics network.

The FedEx facility is the first cargo terminal on the southern side of the Airport City business complex at Tallinn Airport. Thanks to state-of-the-art sorting systems, the facility can process and ship thousands of shipments daily. With its direct connection to the global FedEx air network, the new facility enables ambitious Estonian entrepreneurs to access international markets, including the Polish market, supporting the development of their businesses as well as the Estonian economy.

“Our latest investment strengthens Estonia’s position in global trade,” said Mariusz Mik, vice president of ground operations, Nordics and Eastern Europe, FedEx Europe. “By focusing on speed and efficiency, FedEx is not only supporting the country’s economy, like the growing e-commerce sector, but also empowering local entrepreneurs to reach customers in over 220 markets worldwide. This is how we connect Estonia’s culture of innovation with the globe.”

The investment is also welcomed by key industry players. “E-commerce in Estonia grows by around 20% every year, already reaching an annual turnover of 5.2 billion euros,” said Tõnu Väät, CEO of the Estonian E-Commerce Association. “There is certainly still room for growth in Estonian exports, especially in the field of e-commerce. One global obstacle is undoubtedly the high cost of logistics – volumes are small, and shipping is expensive.”

“Any investment in Estonia by an international logistics partner — whether in sorting capacity, warehouse space, or transportation modes — definitely lays a foundation for export growth. That’s why we welcome the opening of the new FedEx logistics center in Tallinn and hope that, in light of this recent development, we’ll also be able to offer Estonian e-merchants more competitive prices that support growth.”

With a threefold increase in space, the new FedEx warehouse is designed to meet both current and future demand from Estonian businesses. Equipped with state-of-the-art sorting systems, it can process, weigh, and measure up to 3,000 parcels per hour — significantly boosting operational speed and efficiency. Among its advanced technologies is multi-sided scanning, which captures package dimensions and barcode data from all angles, ensuring precise and seamless sorting. The warehouse has direct access to the airport, where a FedEx aircraft operates every business day. This connection links Estonia directly with Paris Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle — the company’s largest air hub in Europe, which serves as a gateway to international markets across the United States and Asia. The new facility also has a direct road connection to the largest FedEx road hub in Poland, located in Warsaw.

The facility also includes 1,200 m² of modern office space, complete with infrastructure, to streamline daily work and provide team members with optimal working conditions.

The building incorporates technological solutions that align with the company’s focus on sustainability. A photovoltaic system on the roof diversified the building’s electricity sources, motion sensors control automatic lighting in the offices and warehouse, and electric vehicle chargers are available in the parking lot. The building is heated and air-conditioned using heat pumps, utilizing geothermal energy.