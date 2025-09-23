Korean Air Expands Use of Domestically Produced SAF on Japan Routes

Korean Air has expanded its use of domestically produced sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), introducing a SAF blend on flights to Kobe and Osaka.

The airline first trialed locally produced SAF on its Incheon-Haneda route from August 2024 to August 2025, successfully verifying the fuel’s safety and performance. SAF, which can reduce life-cycle carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel, is considered a key component of the aviation industry's decarbonization strategy.

Korean Air will use a 1% SAF blend on flights from Incheon to Kobe (KE731) and Gimpo to Osaka (KE2117) from Sept. 19, 2025 through Dec. 31, 2026. The program will cover approximately 90 flights on the Kobe route and 26 flights on the Osaka route.

The airline’s SAF is sourced from domestic suppliers HD Hyundai Oilbank and GS Caltex. Produced from used cooking oil (UCO), the fuel is certified under the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).