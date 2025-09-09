New Brand Avianca Cargo Mexico Aims to Connect Mexico and US West Coast to Worldwide Destinations

As part of the launch of its new brand, Avianca Cargo México is consolidating its position as the cargo airline that connects Mexico and the U.S. West Coast to more than 350 destinations worldwide. This network opens the door to key markets across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

AeroUnion unveils its new commercial identity as Avianca Cargo Mexico, a brand created to continue delivering consistent service to its customers while reinforcing three core pillars: global connectivity, an expanded network, and service excellence.

Thanks to the work and commitment of the team members who have led the transformation process, the company begins a new stage in which it will continue to strengthen Mexico as a strategic hub for international trade, with operations that are more modern, agile, and reliable.

“Today we reaffirm our commitment to respond with agility, consistency, and excellence to the needs of our customers, thereby strengthening long-term relationships built on trust. This purpose is supported by a modern fleet, international standards, and a dedicated team— the result of an ongoing transformation process,” said Danilo Correa, CEO of Avianca Cargo Mexico.

Maintaining its own capital structure, operating permits, corporate governance, and technical, labor, administrative, and financial resources, Avianca Cargo México is a brand that reflects the implementation of the industry’s best standards.

“At IATA, we recognize the importance of the presence of air cargo airlines such as Avianca Cargo Mexico, which are fundamental to the development of this sector in our country. In the first half of 2025, Mexico moved more than 374,000 tons of air cargo, reflecting a 5.9% growth compared to the same period last year,” said Cinthya Martínez, IATA Country Manager for Mexico.

The partnership between Avianca Cargo Mexico and Avianca Cargo strengthens the route network and expands available capacity, enabling more efficient service to strategic sectors such as technology, automotive, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, personal care, and perishables. This joint effort creates new opportunities for national industries and enhances connectivity to key international markets, including the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, as well as destinations in Asia and Europe.

Avianca Cargo Mexico also operates two A330 P2F aircraft, with the second arriving in Mexico on June 20, 2025. Known for its efficiency, this freighter allows the transport of oversized cargo and temperature-controlled shipments, which is essential for the pharmaceutical, technology, and perishables sectors.

In synergy with Avianca Cargo’s six A330Fs, the standardization of practices and implementation of industry best practices position Avianca Cargo Mexico as a key player in the region, prepared to meet current and future market demand with agile, reliable, and high-quality solutions.

“Together with our partner Avianca Cargo Mexico, we are taking a decisive step to strengthen our joint offering of connectivity, capacity, and service. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to customers to provide an expanded network and connectivity with new routes and frequencies,” said Diogo Elias, CEO of Avianca Cargo.