Riyadh Air and SATS Saudi Arabia Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Cargo Hub Operations at King Khalid International Airport

Riyadh Air, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, has signed a five-year strategic partnership with SATS Saudi Arabia Company (SATS SA), a subsidiary of SATS Ltd (SATS), to provide comprehensive cargo handling services at key airports across the Kingdom.

The agreement includes major cargo operations at the Riyadh Air hub at King Khalid International Airport (RUH) with further support at King Fahd International Airport (DMM) in Dammam and King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) in Jeddah.

As part of the agreement, SATS Saudi Arabia will also develop world-class hub management capabilities for Riyadh Air, establishing Riyadh as a premier regional cargo hub and directly supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objective to handle 4.5 million tons of air cargo annually.

Adam Boukadida, Chief Financial Officer at Riyadh Air said: "This partnership with SATS Saudi Arabia marks a pivotal milestone in Riyadh Air’s journey to become a leading global carrier. By leveraging SATS’ advanced cargo handling capabilities and global network, we are laying a strong foundation to build a world-class air cargo offering from day one. This collaboration enables us to deliver operational excellence, high-value logistics solutions, and strategic connectivity across key global trade lanes - directly supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aspirations to position the Kingdom as a premier global logistics hub."

“We are honored that Riyadh Air has selected SATS as a trusted partner for its ambitious cargo growth journey,” said Bob Chi, CEO Gateway Services Asia Pacific, SATS Ltd. “This partnership represents strategic alignment between Riyadh Air’s ambition to connect over 100 destinations globally by 2030 and our commitment to provide our customers with world-class air cargo solutions.”

Under the agreement, SATS Saudi Arabia will provide comprehensive dedicated cargo handling services at its existing 60,000 square-meter Riyadh (RUH) airfreight terminal, featuring state-of-the-art facilities including specialized zones for pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, live animals, valuables, and dangerous goods. This partnership grants Riyadh Air instant access to SATS’ extensive global network of over 225 stations, supported by over 250 airline partners and leading freight forwarders.

The hub management operations will include centralized cargo and security control centers for real-time operational oversight. These operations will leverage SATS’ established hub management expertise, providing seamless coordination of cargo connections and serving as a focal point for routing shipments to their intended destinations across Riyadh Air’s growing global network. This integrated approach will enable Riyadh Air to launch a comprehensive suite of cargo products and services that position the airline for strong competitive advantage in regional and global markets.

Supporting these hub operations, SATS Saudi Arabia will deploy SATS’ proprietary COSYS+ Next Generation Cargo Management System, enabling real-time tracking and data-driven decision-making. The system will be enhanced by advanced cargo digitization technology and automated truck dock management systems to further increase operational efficiency. These technological advances will be complemented by the facility’s scalable infrastructure, ensuring robust capacity to support Riyadh Air’s long-term growth ambitions.

This significant agreement reinforces SATS’ growing presence in the vital Middle East air cargo market and highlights its role as a trusted enabler for leading global airlines and logistics players. Riyadh Air’s commitment to delivering world-class cargo services and establishing Riyadh as a thriving hub in the global logistics landscape is exemplified through this strategic partnership.