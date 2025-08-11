American Airlines Is to Connect Prague with Philadelphia

Václav Havel Airport Prague will expand its long-haul flight offer to North America. American Airlines will launch operation on a direct route between Prague and Philadelphia next year. The regular seasonal service will be operated daily from 21 May to 5 October 2026. American Airlines will deploy the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft on the route.

“Operation of the direct service between Prague and Philadelphia was among our priorities. We are therefore very pleased about our successful partnership with American Airlines; this was also thanks to the coordinated support and cooperation with our partners. This route represents one of the milestones in our strategy of developing long-haul flights and strengthening direct connections between the Czech Republic and North America. We firmly believe that the route will be successful and beneficial for both Czech passengers and tourists and business travellers heading to Prague. We greatly appreciate the cooperation with American Airlines and look forward to the launch of the direct connection,” said Jiří Pos, Chairman of the Prague Airport Board of Directors.

The direct service to Philadelphia will offer passengers a quick connection to one of American Airlines’ main hubs on the East Coast of the USA, as well as convenient connecting flights to more than 100 other destinations across North America. The flight from Philadelphia International Airport is scheduled to depart at 6:40 p.m. local time and arrive in Prague at 8:45 a.m. the following day. The return flight from Prague will depart at 11:00 a.m. with arrival in Philadelphia at 2:00 p.m. local time.* The tickets will be available on the carrier's website in the coming days.

“The customer demand for flights to and from cities rich in culture continues to grow. We’re increasingly seeing customers flock to cities they can step back in time, exploring history and culture beyond anything experienced before,” said José A. Freig, Vice President – International and Inflight Dining Operations. “With this route, our customers in the Czech Republic will also have access to one of our fastest growing U.S. hubs in Philadelphia, from where they can explore more than 100 destinations in the U.S. and beyond.”

The launch of direct flights between Prague and Philadelphia was supported not only by the standard Prague Airport incentive program, but also by marketing campaigns implemented on the US market in cooperation between Prague Airport and the key tourism industry stakeholders, CzechTourism and Prague City Tourism, as well as by coordination of activities within the working group on direct air connections to the U.S., whose additional members were representatives of the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Czech embassy in the USA.