IAG Cargo Delivers Strong H1 2025 Performance with Revenues of €629 Million

Despite evolving market conditions, the business demonstrated resilience, with volumes up 4.5 per cent and yields 6.4 per cent higher compared to H1 2024.

“Following the strong growth we achieved in 2024, this performance reflects the trust our customers place in IAG Cargo to deliver reliably, even as global supply chains remain under pressure,” said David Shepherd, Chief Executive Officer of IAG Cargo. “We have continued to invest in areas that drive long-term value, improving operational performance, modernising key processes, and building a business that is more agile, predictable and responsive to customer needs.”

Digital transformation and operational excellence

IAG Cargo’s transformation roadmap continues to drive strong performance, underpinned by strategic investment in digital innovation and service improvement. Recent developments include enhancements in responsiveness, optimisation of cargo flow, and strengthening capacity planning. These include real-time cargo tracking, predictive insights, enhanced self-serve functionality on its website and the integration of agile pricing systems. These initiatives are enabling faster decision-making and improved service reliability across its global network and build on the organisation’s commitment made last year to invest in greater agility, efficiency, and resilience amid shifting global dynamics.

“We are seeing real momentum from our focus on operational excellence and accelerating our digital offering,” added Mr Shepherd. “It is enabling us to serve our customers better, drive efficiency and move at the pace the market demands.”

Market highlights

The Latin America - Europe routes continue to be a key growth driver for IAG Cargo, with tonnage up 19.3 per cent in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. This performance reflects the strength of IAG Cargo’s network strategy and service offering, enabling the business to meet the rising demand, particularly in the perishable sector. With volumes increasing in both directions, the results reinforce IAG Cargo’s strong position across this important trade lane.

Additionally, shipments of its Critical product, designed for premium, time-sensitive goods, increased by 30.5 per cent, demonstrating IAG Cargo’s growing reputation as a partner trusted to deliver high-priority shipments quickly and reliably.

Looking ahead

Progress continues on the Global Cargo Joint Business with Qatar Airways Cargo and MASkargo, announced earlier this year and scheduled to formally launch in late 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. The partnership is expected to unlock new routing options, increase operational efficiency, and provide enhanced connectivity across key cargo markets.

Mr Shepherd added. “This partnership opens a world of new possibilities for our customers. By combining our networks, we will be able to offer greater routing flexibility and expanded capacity across key trade lanes connecting Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas.



It means cargo can move more efficiently and directly than before, often through routes that were not previously accessible via a single booking.”

In a further demonstration of joint commitment to global good, the partners have also pledged a combined 1,000 tonnes of cargo capacity to support the UN World Food Programme’s humanitarian operations.