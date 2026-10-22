Vietnam Airlines Becomes First Asian Carrier to Win World's Best Culinary Airline Award

Vietnam Airlines has become the first Asian carrier to receive the World's Best Culinary Airline award at the 2026 World Culinary Awards, recognizing its inflight dining program and emphasis on traditional Vietnamese cuisine.

The airline earned the distinction ahead of other international carriers, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Air France, Cathay Pacific and Turkish Airlines.

Vietnam Airlines incorporates regional Vietnamese specialties into its inflight menus, including pho, Hue-style beef noodle soup, Quang-style noodles and banh mi from Hoi An. Dishes are adapted for dining at altitude, where changes in taste perception can affect passengers' experience of food.

The airline works with catering partners and cabin crews to maintain food quality, serving temperatures and presentation across its network. Menus are tailored to individual routes and cabin classes, incorporating seasonal ingredients sourced from Vietnamese producers.

During the first nine months of 2026, Vietnam Airlines and its affiliated catering companies used 2,260 metric tons of domestically grown fruits and vegetables. Ingredients include lychees, dragon fruit, macadamia nuts, cashews and other regional produce.

"This award is a proud milestone for Vietnam Airlines and a testament to our commitment to delivering an exceptional inflight dining experience," said Dang Anh Tuan, executive vice president of Vietnam Airlines.

The recognition comes as the airline works toward achieving five-star service standards by 2030. Its culinary program is part of a broader effort to incorporate Vietnamese cultural traditions into the passenger experience, from airport lounges to onboard services.

The World Culinary Awards, affiliated with the World Travel Awards, recognize excellence and innovation in the global culinary industry.