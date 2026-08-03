IATA Issues New Guidance to Improve Pet Travel Through Airports and Airline Cabins

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released new voluntary operational guidelines designed to help airlines standardize the way passengers travel with pets in aircraft cabins, addressing growing demand for pet-friendly travel while improving consistency across the passenger journey.

The Operational Guidelines for In-Cabin Pet Transport outline recommended procedures from booking through arrival, covering check-in, boarding, inflight handling and connecting flights. While the guidance is aimed at airlines, it also has implications for airport operations, particularly where passenger processing, terminal amenities and airline coordination intersect.

The recommendations encourage airlines to provide passengers with clear information before travel, including eligible animal types, carrier size requirements, documentation, fees and destination-specific import regulations. Airlines are also advised to require advance notification from passengers traveling with pets.

At check-in, the guidance recommends verifying that animals are fit to travel, required documentation is complete and carriers meet airline requirements. Staff should also be trained to recognize signs of animal distress before boarding.

For airport and gate operations, IATA recommends notifying cabin crews in advance when pets are onboard so seating arrangements can accommodate potential conflicts involving allergies, service animals or passenger phobias. Pet carriers should remain beneath the seat during taxi, takeoff, landing and turbulence, and animals should remain inside their carriers throughout the flight.

The guidance also addresses connecting itineraries, recommending airlines provide passengers with clear information about transfer procedures, documentation requirements and whether pets must be reclaimed and rechecked during connections. It also encourages airlines to identify available pet relief areas at connecting airports, noting that such facilities vary widely around the world and are unavailable at many airports.

Animal welfare remains a central focus throughout the document. IATA recommends adequate ventilation and space within carriers, minimizing handling stress and establishing procedures for onboard medical or behavioral emergencies involving animals.

The new publication complements IATA's existing Live Animals Regulations, which govern animals transported in cargo, and its guidance for passengers traveling with service dogs. The recommendations are voluntary and do not replace national regulations, but they establish a common framework that airlines can adapt to their own policies and local requirements.