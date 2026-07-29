What Went Wrong With American Airlines? See the Flight Fallout in Miami

Travelers at Miami International Airport on Wednesday are facing cancellations and delays as fallout from an American Airlines shutdown disrupts flight schedules.

A problem with the carrier’s information technology system led to flights being halted nationwide for about 45 minutes on Tuesday evening. An American Airlines spokesperson said the cause is under investigation.

“A technology issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems on Tuesday evening,” American Airlines said in a statement. “Connectivity has been fully restored. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

Chris Mullooly, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, told the Miami Herald on Wednesday that “American Airlines requested the ground stop” on Tuesday. But he noted, “Operations are currently normal.”

While flights resumed Tuesday night, the domino effect of delays continued into the morning.

As of 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, 56 American Airlines flights were delayed into or out of Miami International Airport, according to FlightAware, which noted 86 total delays at the airport.

MIA also had 13 cancellations on Wednesday morning, 11 of them American Airlines’ flights.

The carrier has less of a presence at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where there were fewer impacts from the ground stop.

Of the 13 flights canceled at FLL, two were American Airlines routes as of 11:50 a.m., according to the FlightAware tracker. FlightAware also reported 54 delays at the airport, including three AA flights.

Checking your flights at MIA

MIA has several ways to check flights, including a list of airlines, their door number, departure concourse, check-in counter location and baggage claim area. The airport also has a mobile app.

FLL’s flight tracker works by flight or route. You’ll need to know the date, along with the airline carrier and flight number or the departure and arrival airport. The tool also gives people the option to see a list of all expected arrivals and departures and details on the flight’s terminal and baggage claim, too.

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