Air India to Move JFK Operations to Terminal 6 in 2028

Air India will relocate its New York operations to John F. Kennedy International Airport's new Terminal 6 in 2028, joining a growing roster of international carriers that have committed to the facility as it nears completion.

The move places Air India alongside fellow Star Alliance members, including Air Canada, Lufthansa, SWISS, All Nippon Airways, Austrian Airlines, Avianca, Brussels Airlines and TAP Air Portugal, allowing for more seamless same-terminal connections through existing codeshare and interline partnerships.

Air India currently operates daily nonstop flights between JFK and Delhi and Mumbai from Terminal 4 using Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 aircraft. Those services will continue from Terminal 4 until the transition to Terminal 6.

The airline also plans to open its first flagship Maharaja Lounge in North America at Terminal 6. The 9,100-square-foot facility will complement the carrier's recently opened lounge at San Francisco International Airport and expand its premium passenger offerings in the United States.

Terminal 6 is being developed by JFK Millennium Partners as part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion redevelopment of JFK Airport. The terminal will open in phases, with the first gates entering service in 2026 and full completion scheduled for 2028.

Designed with international operations in mind, the terminal will feature 10 gates, including nine capable of accommodating widebody aircraft, an automated baggage handling system, a shared customs facility with Terminal 5 and direct connectivity between the two terminals. The project also includes new airline lounges, expanded shopping and dining, public art installations and a ground transportation center.

For ground operations, Terminal 6 will become North America's first airport terminal to feature common-use, all-electric ground support infrastructure, supporting reduced aircraft handling emissions and more efficient ramp operations.

Air India's move supports the carrier's ongoing transformation following its privatization in 2022. The airline has placed orders for 600 new aircraft while investing in fleet modernization, upgraded cabin products, digital technology and expanded international service.