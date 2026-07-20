American Airlines Bets on Premium Experience, Fleet Investments to Narrow Profit Gap

American Airlines is investing in premium customer amenities, fleet modernization and operational improvements as part of a long-term strategy to improve profitability and close the earnings gap with competitors Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

CEO Robert Isom told CNBC the carrier aims to become "a premium global airline with the largest footprint in North America," with a focus on increasing revenue rather than simply growing flight volume. While American operates approximately 6,500 flights per day—more than any other U.S. carrier—it has struggled to match the profitability of its two largest rivals.

Several initiatives are designed to attract higher-yield travelers while improving the airline's long-term competitive position.

At Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, American plans to build a 37,000-square-foot Admirals Club lounge—the largest in its network—along with a new Flagship check-in facility and a grab-and-go lounge concept. The investments coincide with the airport's ongoing $12 billion terminal redevelopment and further expand premium services at the airline's largest hub.

The airline is also continuing to upgrade its fleet. Refreshed interiors for Boeing 777-300ER aircraft are expected to enter service within weeks, with Boeing 787-8 cabin retrofits to follow. The updated cabins feature more premium seating as airlines increasingly rely on high-value travelers to improve margins on long-haul international routes.

Looking further ahead, Isom said American expects to place an order for new widebody aircraft before the end of the year. Both Boeing and Airbus are under consideration, with deliveries expected in the early-to-mid 2030s. If Airbus is selected, it would mark a significant shift for American, whose current widebody fleet consists entirely of Boeing aircraft.

Operational improvements are also part of the strategy. American is using artificial intelligence to help predict maintenance issues, refining hub scheduling to improve on-time performance and expanding free Starlink satellite Wi-Fi across more than 500 Airbus narrowbody aircraft beginning in early 2027 for AAdvantage loyalty members.

Despite carrying approximately $35 billion in debt, American has reduced its post-pandemic debt load substantially and continues to prioritize strengthening its balance sheet while investing in customer experience and network growth. Company executives said success will ultimately be measured by closing the revenue and unit revenue gap with competitors rather than simply increasing capacity.