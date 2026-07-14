GetJet Airlines Reports Stronger Earnings, Reinvests Profits to Support Future Growth

GetJet Airlines reported stable financial results for 2025, posting revenue of €165 million while increasing EBITDA by nearly 20% to €13 million as the carrier continues investing in fleet renewal, maintenance capabilities and long-term operational resilience.

The Lithuanian ACMI and charter operator generated net profit of €9.4 million during the year, with revenue remaining essentially flat compared to 2024. CEO Inga Duglas attributed the results to a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, measured fleet expansion and financial stability rather than rapid growth.

The airline expanded its customer base beyond the European Union in 2025, adding new partnerships with Etihad Airways and Eurowings, part of the Lufthansa Group. To support those operations, GetJet Airlines added six aircraft to its fleet—five Airbus A320-200s and one Boeing 737-800—bringing its total fleet to 20 aircraft, a size the company says provides the right balance of flexibility and efficiency.

Looking ahead, GetJet Airlines plans to reinvest its profits to strengthen the business against expected market volatility in 2026. Planned investments include continued fleet modernization, improvements to onboard services and expanded in-house maintenance capabilities aimed at reducing reliance on third-party MRO providers.

The carrier is also moving forward with plans for a €10 million maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Vilnius International Airport after securing a long-term land lease. The new facility will complement the company's existing maintenance base at Šiauliai International Airport and support its strategy of increasing technical self-sufficiency.

Parent company GetJet Group also highlighted growing confidence from financial institutions. In April 2026, the group secured US$31 million in financing from Volofin Capital Management Ltd. to support fleet renewal and expand its aviation asset management and aircraft component trading businesses.