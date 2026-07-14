Delta CEO: Higher Airfares May Be Here to Stay

Even if jet fuel prices ease in the coming months, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian says travelers shouldn't expect airline ticket prices to follow. Speaking during the airline's latest earnings call, Bastian argued that the industry's cost structure has fundamentally changed, with labor, infrastructure, technology and fleet expenses all resetting higher since the pandemic.

His comments reinforce a broader trend affecting the entire aviation ecosystem. As airlines work to recover rising operating costs through stronger pricing and diversified revenue streams, continued pressure on efficiency and productivity is likely to extend well beyond the flight deck. Investments in digitalization, automation and more efficient ground operations will remain central to helping airlines improve margins while maintaining service levels.

Read the full Fox Business report for additional details on Delta's outlook and the evolving economics behind airline pricing.