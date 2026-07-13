Hawaiian Airlines Electrifies Majority of Honolulu GSE Fleet

Hawaiian Airlines has deployed a new fleet of electric ground support equipment (GSE) at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), replacing 116 diesel and propane-powered vehicles as part of a broader effort to modernize ramp operations and expand the use of electric equipment across its network.

The investment includes electric baggage tractors, belt loaders and towbarless aircraft pushback tractors, bringing electric equipment to 73% of Hawaiian's GSE fleet at its Honolulu hub. The transition is expected to reduce fuel consumption, maintenance requirements and engine noise while improving working conditions for ramp personnel supporting approximately 180 daily arrivals and departures and handling more than 8,500 checked bags each day.

The project was completed in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT), which installed 30 charging stations with 60 charging ports throughout the airport to support electric ground operations. Four additional charging stations, providing eight more charging ports, are scheduled to enter service during the fourth quarter of 2026.

"Electrifying our ground support fleet in Honolulu, our second-largest hub, represents an important step in our long-term sustainability strategy," said Ryan Spies, managing director of sustainability for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. "By investing in cleaner, quieter and more efficient equipment, we're reducing our environmental impact, enabling safe and reliable operations, and improving the workplace for our teams and the travel experience for our guests."

After evaluating multiple equipment options, Hawaiian selected the Charlatte T137 baggage tractor, Charlatte CBL2000 belt loader and Kalmar TBL100 towbarless pushback tractor. The airline worked with Charlatte to modify the belt loader design so it could efficiently service both narrowbody and widebody aircraft within Hawaiian's fleet. The new equipment also incorporates operational and safety enhancements, including enclosed operator cabs on baggage tractors and sensor-guided aircraft approach systems on belt loaders.

HDOT officials said the electrification initiative aligns with the state's broader airport modernization efforts. As part of the program, airlines operating electric GSE at Honolulu will have access to the airport's charging infrastructure at no cost for the first two years.

Hawaiian estimates the fleet conversion will deliver annual emissions reductions comparable to removing 65 passenger vehicles from the road or offsetting the electricity consumption of approximately 55 homes. The airline said it plans to expand electric GSE deployments at other Hawaiʻi airports as charging infrastructure becomes available. Across Alaska Air Group, which includes Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, approximately 42% of the combined ground support fleet is now electric.