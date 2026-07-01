Silk Way West Airlines Expands Digital Reach Through CargoAi Partnership

Silk Way West Airlines has signed a digital partnership agreement with CargoAi, advancing the carrier's digital transformation strategy and expanding access to its global cargo capacity for freight forwarders.

The agreement, signed during Air Cargo China 2026 in Shanghai by Silk Way West Airlines President Wolfgang Meier and CargoAi Founder and CEO Matthieu Petot, will integrate the airline's services with CargoAi's digital platform.

Initially, freight forwarders will gain improved visibility into Silk Way West Airlines' rates and available capacity across its worldwide network. The companies plan to add digital booking capabilities through the platform at a later stage.

The partnership is designed to simplify how freight forwarders search for and secure capacity while supporting the airline's broader efforts to enhance customer experience and improve access to its cargo services in international markets.

Operating an all-widebody freighter fleet, Silk Way West Airlines connects Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas through its hub in Baku. The integration with CargoAi is expected to strengthen the airline's digital distribution network and provide customers with more efficient access to its services.

"Partnering with CargoAi represents an important step in our digital transformation journey," said Wolfgang Meier, president of Silk Way West Airlines. "By expanding our digital booking capabilities, we aim to offer freight forwarders greater visibility, faster access to capacity and a more seamless experience when connecting with Silk Way West Airlines across our global network."

Petot said the partnership expands options for freight forwarders using the CargoAi platform.

"We are pleased to welcome Silk Way West Airlines to the CargoAi digital ecosystem," he said. "Its extensive global network and dedicated widebody freighter capacity will provide freight forwarders with broader access to reliable cargo solutions."

The companies said digital booking for Silk Way West Airlines' services will be introduced at a later date, with additional details to be announced in the future.