IATA’s CO2 Connect Gains Momentum as Airlines, Regulators Push for Standardized Emissions Reporting

As airlines face growing pressure to provide accurate emissions data to passengers, shippers and corporate customers, the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) CO2 Connect program is emerging as a key industry tool for standardizing how aviation carbon emissions are measured and reported.

The initiative received a boost during IATA’s Annual General Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, where seven additional airlines joined the program, bringing participation to more than 110 carriers worldwide. New members include Airlink, Royal Brunei Airlines, Gulf Air, TAAG Linhas Aéreas de Angola, EL AL Israel Airlines, Philippine Airlines and Riyadh Air.

The expansion reflects increasing industry demand for emissions calculations based on real operational data rather than generalized estimates. According to IATA, CO2 Connect uses airline-supplied information such as aircraft-specific fuel burn, load factors, cargo weight and flight duration to generate emissions calculations for passenger and cargo transport.

Moving beyond industry averages

Carbon emissions data has become increasingly important as airlines, travel agencies, freight forwarders and corporate travel managers seek more reliable sustainability reporting.

Unlike many emissions calculators that rely on theoretical models or broad industry averages, CO2 Connect incorporates operational data contributed directly by participating airlines. IATA says the platform now draws on fuel burn data covering approximately 75 aircraft types representing nearly 98% of the active global passenger fleet and traffic data from more than 880 operators.

The system is designed to provide flight-specific emissions information that can be displayed during the booking process, allowing travelers and cargo customers to compare the carbon footprint of transportation options before purchase.

For air cargo stakeholders, the program has particular relevance as shippers and freight forwarders face increasing scrutiny over Scope 3 emissions and supply-chain sustainability reporting. More accurate emissions data can help organizations measure and manage the environmental impact of their logistics networks.

Regulatory alignment

The growth of CO2 Connect also comes as regulators seek more standardized emissions reporting across the aviation sector.

In late 2025, IATA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency signed a memorandum of understanding to explore alignment between CO2 Connect and the European Union’s Flight Emissions Label (FEL) program.

The EU initiative, established under ReFuelEU Aviation regulations, is intended to provide passengers with consistent and transparent emissions information when booking flights. Under the agreement, EASA and IATA are examining ways to streamline data sharing and reduce administrative burdens for airlines participating in the labeling scheme.

According to EASA and IATA, the collaboration aims to make it easier for airlines to provide emissions information using common methodologies while ensuring data consistency across the industry. The effort could help airlines satisfy both regulatory requirements and growing customer expectations for emissions transparency.

Growing industry adoption

CO2 Connect was launched by IATA in 2022 as part of the airline industry's broader effort to support its goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Participation has grown steadily. IATA reported in mid-2025 that more than 70 airlines were contributing data to the platform. With the latest additions announced this month, participation now exceeds 110 airlines.

For airlines, the program offers a way to communicate sustainability performance using a common methodology. For customers, it provides access to more consistent emissions information at a time when environmental considerations are becoming a larger factor in travel and shipping decisions.

As aviation continues to navigate increasingly complex sustainability requirements, the expanding adoption of CO2 Connect suggests the industry is coalescing around a shared approach to emissions measurement—one built on operational data rather than estimates. While the platform alone will not reduce aviation emissions, its supporters argue that transparent, standardized reporting is an important step toward helping airlines, passengers and cargo customers make more informed decisions about their environmental impact.