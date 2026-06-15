Loganair Adopts SkyBreathe Fuel Efficiency Software

Loganair has partnered with OpenAirlines to adopt SkyBreathe, a fuel-efficiency software platform designed to help airlines reduce fuel burn and CO₂ emissions.

The Glasgow-based regional airline, which operates more than 70 routes across the UK and Europe, is the first UK regional carrier to implement SkyBreathe. The technology is now live across Loganair’s operations.

SkyBreathe uses artificial intelligence, advanced algorithms and flight data analytics to identify fuel-saving opportunities and provide operational teams and flight crews with actionable recommendations. The platform is used by more than 80 airlines worldwide, including Air France, Norwegian and Korean Air.

“Fuel efficiency is not just a cost issue for a regional airline. It is central to our ability to keep connecting communities across Scotland and the wider UK in a way that is commercially sustainable and environmentally responsible,” said Luke Farajallah, CEO of Loganair.

By joining the SkyBreathe global community, Loganair will also be able to share experience and best practices with other airlines using the platform.

Alexandre Feray, CEO of OpenAirlines, said the partnership will help Loganair turn flight data into fuel-saving actions while reducing environmental impact.

The agreement supports Loganair’s broader sustainability efforts, including its GreenSkies environmental program, launched in 2021. The initiative focuses on emissions reduction, next-generation aircraft and the airline’s goal of reaching net zero by 2040.